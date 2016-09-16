By Fatos Bytyci
Kosovo's drivers are in uproar
after an administrative slip-up led to the country running out
of new licence plates, forcing it to issue paper substitutes
that are mostly invalid abroad.
The paper plates, around 10,000 of which have been issued,
are accepted only in tiny Kosovo, a predominantly ethnic
Albanian country which broke away from Serbia in 1999, and in
neighbouring Albania.
Further obstacles to travel are the last thing the
impoverished and isolated country needs as its 1.8 million
citizens, many of whom work abroad, struggle to drum up business
around the world.
"I was supposed to go to Belgrade today to apply for an
Indian visa but I can't go with my car," said Tefik Maliqi, 60,
a businessman.
Campaigners blame corrupt public procurement practices for
the failure to source metal plates. Bidders in the failed tender
to manufacture new licence plates complained of an opaque and
irregular process.
"I paid 15 euros ($16.80) for paper plates and can't go
anywhere with them. Someone in the government should resign over
this," said Samir Fejziu, 38, pointing to his rain- and
mud-spattered plates.
Since formally declaring independence in 2008, Kosovo's
economic development has been slow, with the European Union and
the World Bank blaming corruption and isolation for its sluggish
growth.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
