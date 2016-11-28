PRISTINA Nov 28 Five people were arrested in Kosovo on Monday on suspicion of throwing petrol bombs at the Turkish consulate in the southern town of Prizren.

Police said no one was injured and only minor damage was caused. The motive was unclear, as Turkey is a major investor in Kosovo and has been one of the biggest supporters of its independence since it seceded from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo media reported that before the attack, a group of people torn down Turkish flags that had been put up across the town together with Albanian flags. Ethnic Turks account for 5 percent of the population in Prizren.

Kosovo and neighbouring Albania on Monday celebrated a Flag Day holiday marking the 104th anniversary of Albanian independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Foreign Minister Enver Hoxhaj condemned the attack. "The relations between Kosovo and Turkey are excellent and will not be damaged by any vandalism or isolated act," he said in a statement.

Turkish firms run Pristina airport and an electricity distribution company, while a construction group has won contracts worth $2 billion to build sections of highway. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Mark Trevelyan)