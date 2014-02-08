PRISTINA Feb 8 The rector of Kosovo's state
university Ibrahim Gashi resigned on Saturday following protests
by students over reports their professors had forged academic
works.
Some 30 police officers and dozens of other students were
injured on Friday during clashes. More than 30 students and
other members of civil society and opposition political parties
were arrested.
The protests started when a flurry of reports in the Kosovo
media accused professors at the university of publishing works
in fake online journals in order to further their academic
credentials.
"I hope that my resignation will start the normalization of
work at UP (University of Pristina)," Gashi said. "I am aware
that this situation is created from a group of students
instrumented and politicised by some NGOs and political
parties."
The controversy has struck a nerve in Kosovo, where
corruption is rife and the education system is widely regarded
as politicised and of poor quality.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci)