MITROVICA, Kosovo A Serb leader in Kosovo was found guilty on Thursday of war crimes linked to the killings of four ethnic Albanians during the 1998-99 war and jailed for nine years, in a verdict condemned by Serbia.

Known as a moderate among Kosovo Serb politicians, Oliver Ivanovic had for years been one of the chief interlocutors for NATO, United Nations and European Union officials based in Kosovo after the war.

He was arrested two years ago in connection with war crimes including the murder and expulsion of civilians during and immediately after the war in the ethnically-divided town of Mitrovica, where he lived and worked.

A panel of EU judges, part of an EU mission handling sensitive cases of war crimes and corruption in Kosovo since it declared independence in 2008, found 62-year-old Ivanovic guilty of one count of a war crime against civilians. He was cleared of two other counts.

Judge Roxana Comsa of Romania said Ivanovic had been part of a group of Serb paramilitary and police forces that rounded up Albanian families in Mitrovica in April 1999 and separated a group of men, of whom four were then shot dead.

The evidence did not prove he ordered the killings or participated in the actual shooting, the judge said.

But "Oliver Ivanovic was aware of the operation of expelling and killing civilian ethnic Albanians." He wore a blue uniform and was armed, Comsa said.

"On that day he willingly complied with the plan, knowing that it would result in the killings," the judge told the court in Mitrovica. "Victims were taken in front of the their families and later were executed."

Serbia, which does not recognise its former southern province as sovereign, condemned the verdict.

"There is no lawyer that could have changed the political determination to humiliate and punish the whole of Serbia," said Marko Djuric, senior official for the Serbian government on Kosovo.

Djuric suggested the case would hurt EU-mediated negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at regulating relations between the two in exchange for integration with the bloc.

Kosovo threw off Serbian rule in 1999 when NATO bombed Serbia to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians by Serbian forces.

Majority ethnic Albanian, the state of Kosovo has been recognised by more than 100 countries since it declared independence in 2008.

The court acquitted four other Serbs on charges stemming from the killing of 10 Albanians in Mitrovica in February 2000. Ivanovic was also cleared of the same charges.

