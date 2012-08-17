* KOSPI loses steam after opening higher
* Samsung Elec shares down 3.72 pct on profit-taking
* Shipbuilders rise after Merkel's supportive comments for
euro
* Kumho Tire up as strike ends; KAI falls on lack of bid
interest
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korean shares finished lower
on Friday, weighed down by a heavy sell-off in Samsung
Electronics as investors took profits after a recent
rally.
But Europe-sensitive shipbuilders were boosted by supportive
comments from Germany about the region's debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.58 percent at 1,946.54 points after opening up 0.31
percent on Friday.
"The KOSPI took a breather from its short-term, sharp gains,
and will remain rangebound next week around the 1,950-point
level," Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities said.
Foreign investors continued to underpin the market, picking
up a net 345.2 billion won ($304.42 million) worth of shares to
set a ninth-day buying streak. In contrast, institutional and
retail investors continued to dump shares.
"The recent relief rally has come to end, and investors are
taking profits amid a lack of signs that the global economy is
regaining momentum," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB
Investment & Securities.
"A technical correction will continue next week, but policy
hopes in Europe and the United States may keep shares
rangebound," he said.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable
firm, ended down 3.72 percent to its lowest closing level since
Aug. 7.
Shipbuilders rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
on Thursday that European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's
declarations to do whatever was necessary to save the euro were
"completely in line" with the approach taken by European
leaders.
Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.11 percent,
while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.46
percent.
Kumho Tire rebounded and rallied 3.63 percent
after its workers agreed to return to work on Friday following a
one-day strike.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) slid 3.09
percent after Korean Air Lines Co was the only
bidder to submit a letter of intent for a stake in the South
Korea's sole aircraft maker on Thursday.
Korean Air Lines, South Korea's biggest carrier, fell 2.68
percent.
Move on day -0.58 percent
12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +6.62 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1133.9500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)