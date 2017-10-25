FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kotak Mahindra Bank second-quarter profit rises, meets estimates
October 25, 2017

Kotak Mahindra Bank second-quarter profit rises, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS), India’s fourth-largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income and lower bad loans ratio.

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Net profit rose to 9.94 billion rupees ($152.62 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 8.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said. bit.ly/2gBCFU8

That matched the average analysts’ estimate of 9.94 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.47 percent at end-September, compared with 2.58 percent a quarter earlier and 2.49 percent a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 16 percent to 23.13 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 65.1300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
