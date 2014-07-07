Shanghai shares at 2-week high, small-cap stocks weigh
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
MUMBAI, July 7 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, sold 4.21 billion rupees ($70.2 million) worth of shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in stock market deals on Monday, exchange data showed.
ADIA sold about 4.8 million shares at 874.55 rupees a piece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra shares ended down 1.3 percent at 870.90 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index rose 0.5 percent.
($1 = 60.0125 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
* BASF India Ltd says BASF enters India crop protection market for rice Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kmbCAc) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.