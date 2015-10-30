PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
MUMBAI Oct 30 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , India's fourth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a better-than-expected 28 percent increase in quarterly profit and a stable bad loan ratio, sending its shares up more than 4 percent.
Kotak Mahindra, which last November agreed to buy smaller rival ING Vysya for $2.4 billion in what was the country's biggest bank takeover, said net profit was 5.7 billion rupees ($87.5 million) for its fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30 from 4.45 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of 4.38 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans were 2.35 percent, compared with 2.31 percent in the June quarter. The bank said year-ago numbers were not comparable since ING Vysya operations were combined effective April 1 this year.
Kotak Mahindra has previously guided for higher credit costs this fiscal year as it makes more provisions related to the acquisition.
By 0750 GMT, the stock was trading 3 percent higher in a Mumbai market down 0.1 percent. ($1 = 65.1600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
