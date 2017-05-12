Punjab to forgive over $1.5 billion in farm debts
NEW DELHI Punjab will waive more than $1.5 billion in loans to farmers, becoming the third state to do so in response to growing rural distress caused by food oversupply and weak prices.
HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS), the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.
The bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at 936 rupees each after earlier setting a 930-936 rupees indicative range, putting the total deal at 58 billion rupees ($901 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Kotak Mahindra Bank didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share offering pricing.
($1 = 64.3900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.