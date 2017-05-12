A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS), the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.

The bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at 936 rupees each after earlier setting a 930-936 rupees indicative range, putting the total deal at 58 billion rupees ($901 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Kotak Mahindra Bank didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share offering pricing.

($1 = 64.3900 Indian rupees)

