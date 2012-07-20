An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) falls 2.7 percent to 564.20 rupees, dropping for a second day, as analysts warn valuations look too expensive.

Deutsche Bank lowers Kotak Mahindra to "sell" from "hold", while cutting its target price to 540 rupees from 545 rupees, calling the stock "expensive" and saying the financial firm is "very conservative", which could lead to slower growth and pressure on margins.

Morgan Stanley says Kotak's share price will fall in absolute terms over the next 15 days as valuations are "unsustainable."

The U.S. investment bank maintains its "underweight" call on the stock.

Kokak Mahindra said on Thursday net profit rose 6.5 percent to 4.43 billion rupees in the April-June quarter from a year ago.