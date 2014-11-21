Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank(KTKM.NS) on Friday surged as much as 9.3 percent to 1,264.70 rupees, their second consecutive record high.
Kotak has agreed to buy ING Vysya Bank(VYSA.NS) in record $2.4 billion share deal.
Acquisition of ING Vysya at a swap ratio of 0.72 times is better than the 0.8 times ratio mentioned in a news channel report, Nomura said in a note.
The merger will add 10 percent to earnings and 15 percent to the networth of Kotak, Nomura added.
ING Vysya shares also gained 2.3 percent.
The combined entity's market capitalisation will be more than Axis Bank (AXBK.NS), according to Reuters calculations.
It will create India's fourth largest private sector bank by branch network.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.