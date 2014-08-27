Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank fall. The stock was trading down nearly 2 percent to 1034.55 rupees as of 11:35 a.m.
Macquarie downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."
Brokerage cites Kotak Mahindra's "massive outperformance"
Says stock "looks very expensive to us."
Kotak's shares have risen 17.7 percent since the start of June vs 4.3 percent gain in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.