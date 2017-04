Workers tend to a furnace at a steel factory in the outskirts of Coimbatore, about 500 km (310 miles) from the southern Indian city of Chennai, January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) to "add" from "reduce", with a target price of 420 rupees, noting a steep correction in share prices in the past three months.

Those falls, amounting to 26.2 percent in the past three months, are making the risk-reward ratio more favourable, despite lingering concerns including whether there would be delays in signing a mining lease to power its plant in Odisha in eastern India.

Jindal shares were up 0.3 percent at 10:00 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)