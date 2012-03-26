MUMBAI, March 26 About 26.5 million shares, or 3.6 percent stake, of Indian private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank changed hands in a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, the stock exchange data showed.

The shares of the bank were traded at 530 rupees each, according to the data.

The stock was up 1.2 percent at 531.65 rupees at 9:29 a.m. (0359 GMT). (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)