LONDON May 9 Britain's accounting regulator
said it had launched two investigations into auditing firm KPMG,
one in relation to its audit of car dealer Pendragon and
another in relation to a partner's holding of shares in a client
company.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was looking at
whether KPMG was independent when it audited Pendragon's
financial statements for 2010 and 2011, without providing
further detail.
KPMG also declined to provide details but said in a
statement that: ""We take our professional responsibilities very
seriously .. we remain of the view that our independence as
auditor for these years was maintained."
The firm, one of the 'Big 4' firms which dominate the
auditing of multinationals, acknowledged a breach of rules on
the part of a partner in relation to a shareholding in an
unspecified client, but said it was a mistake.
"On becoming aware of the matter, we took action in relation
to the partner concerned and initiated a review of procedures to
ensure that lessons are learnt and applied," it added in its
statement.
Neither the FRC or KPMG identified the partner.
Pendragon, which runs 250-plus retail outlets, trading as
Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks, was not immediately
available for comment but on its website it outlined procedures
for ensuring auditor independence, saying:
"The Audit Committee will review the independence and
effectiveness of the external auditors on an annual basis."