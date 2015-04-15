LONDON, April 15 Less than half of company
boards have the necessary skills to manage the rising threat of
cyber attacks, a survey of global investors showed, with four of
five respondents suggesting they might blacklist businesses that
have been hacked.
The research from consultancy firm KPMG, which surveyed 133
institutional investors running a total $3 trillion in assets,
also showed that 43 percent of investors believe board members
of the companies they invest in have a level of skill and
knowledge to manage innovation and risk in the digital world
that is unacceptable.
"Investors see data breaches as a threat to a company's
material value and feel discouraged in investing in a business
that has had its sensitive information compromised," Malcolm
Marshall, global leader of KPMG's cyber security practice said.
KPMG said global investors were waking up to the issue of
cyber security following a number of high profile breaches on
companies including Sony Pictures Entertainment.
Recent attacks on U.S. retailers Home Depot and
Target have partly inspired the launch a United States
sanctions programme to target foreign cyber attackers who
threaten U.S. foreign policy, national security or economic
stability.
Earlier this week, hackers who said they were supporters of
Islamic State knocked out channels of French public television
station TV5Monde and posted material on its social media feeds
to protest against French military action in Iraq.
Technology company IBM also said this month that it had
uncovered a sophisticated fraud scheme run by cyber criminals in
eastern Europe that uses a combination of phishing, malware and
phone calls that has cost large and medium-sized U.S. companies
more than $1 million.
KPMG called on directors to approach cyber security as a
broader business risk issue, not just a problem for internal
information technology teams.
Some 86 percent of those polled said they wanted to see an
increase in the amount of time board members spend on protecting
their businesses from hackers.
"There is an expectation from investors for businesses to
increase their cyber capabilities from top to bottom, including
the board. In a world where breaches are common, is reasonable
to expect boards to have prepared themselves," Marshall added.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise. Editing by Jane Merriman)