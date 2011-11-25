* China-U.S. standoff also shows need for global rules
* Says differences in European accounting creates problems
* Says audit rotation proposal will create difficulties
(Adds quotes, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Nov 25 KPMG'S
chairman on Friday called for a global set of standards for the
auditing industry and said the Olympus Corp scandal in
Japan reveals evidence of "significant fraud."
Michael Andrew, the chairman, also outlined steps needed to
improve the auditing industry in a in a speech entitled, "Fraud,
Financial Crises and the Future of the Big Four." He spoke to
the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong.
KPMG AZSA LLC audited Olympus for several years until 2009,
when it was replaced by Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC. An internal
document obtained by Reuters showed that the maker of cameras
and medical equipment replaced KPMG after a dispute over how to
account for some acquisitions.
Andrew said he was constrained in what he could say about
the Olympus scandal, although he did address the issue, saying
that KPMG had done the right thing in the actions it took
pertaining to the Japanese company.
"What is pretty evident to me is that it is a very, very
significant fraud," he said, adding: "We should wait for the
Japanese authorities to disclose that.
"I think it is very hard to jump to the conclusion that it's
a corporate governance failure," he said. "Regulation will never
prevent corporate scandals," he added, saying that the amount of
actual corporate frauds found globally is relatively "tiny."
Andrew also called for more coordinated regulatory oversight
as auditing firms have found themselves caught between
regulators wanting different rules and standards, such as the
current issue facing the United States and China.
He spoke of the difficulties in Europe, where accounting for
Greek debt was not done according to a single set of standards
by the parties involved. Andrew cited the case of France and
Germany accounting for bonds using different figures.
"So how do you account for Greek debt?" he asked, pointing
out that the accounting standards should be the same. As for how
that impacts the banks involved, that's up to regulators to
determine, he said.
CHINA-U.S. STANDOFF
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the
U.S. auditor watchdog, has been pushing to be allowed to inspect
Chinese audit firms, but talks with authorities in Beijing
appear to have stalled in recent months.
In October, audit industry sources told Reuters that China's
financial authorities had asked the big audit firms to review
their work on U.S.-listed Chinese companies and disclose any
information they may have shared with overseas regulators.
Andrew said that while this does not often happen, being
caught between regulators in the United States and China in this
instance makes auditing very difficult. He cited the need for
global regulatory oversight to help avoid such cases.
China has been one of the fastest-growing markets in the
world for accounting firms, expanding by nearly 20 percent in
2010 and accounting for an estimated $1.5 billion in revenue for
the Big Four firms last year, according to data from the
International Accounting Bulletin.
KPMG has 10,000 people in China, he said. The issues the
auditing industry has faced with Chinese clients lately is not
crimping the firm's growth plans there, he said.
One issue being mentioned as a way to help corporate
governance is audit rotation, where companies are forced to
switch auditors after a certain period of time.
Andrew was critical of this idea, saying that this raises
cost concerns and that mistakes can go undetected during an
audit handover.
"The empirical evidence shows that errors occur on that
change," he said.
Among the items he listed to improve the industry was
allowing firms to expand the scope of their audits and mandatory
cooperation between auditors and regulators.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Chris
Lewis)