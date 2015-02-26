Feb 26 Audit, tax and accounting firm KPMG appointed William O'Mara as global head of audit, effective March 1.

He succeeds Larry Bradley who led the practice since 2013, the company said.

O'Mara is a senior audit partner and has served as the global lead partner for several of the firm's clients.

He will serve on the KPMG global management team under Chairman John Veihmeyer.

Bradley will assume responsibilities as the global lead partner for one of KPMG's largest industrial audit clients. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)