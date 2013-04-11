By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. authorities could file
criminal charges against a former senior KPMG auditor and a
friend who swapped insider tips on corporate clients of the
international accounting firm for cash as soon as Thursday, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Both men are cooperating with the U.S. government in its
investigation into the tips Scott London, the Los Angeles-based
auditor, admitted to giving Brian Shaw, a jeweler, about the
companies Herbalife and Skechers.
A person familiar with the case said Shaw made about $1
million trading on the tips, and that Shaw gave London at least
$100,000, as well as jewelry, concert tickets and free meals, in
return.
The person familiar with the investigation did not want to
be identified because formal charges had yet to be filed against
either man.
The investigation has already cost London his job and forced
KPMG to resign as the auditor for nutritional products group
Herbalife and footwear maker Skechers.
It has also prompted some public confessions rarely seen in
insider trading cases. Soon after news of the case broke earlier
this week, London admitted to the Wall Street Journal he had
passed on information about the companies to his friend but said
he did not know his friend would trade on it.
London's lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday that was incorrect
and that his client did profit from the exchange of the
information. The lawyer, Harland Braun, said the case was
clear-cut and called the investigation "contained."
As for his client's statements to the press, Braun admitted
they were ill-advised.
Legal experts said it was rare for insider trading suspects
like London to make public statements, and it could cause more
problems for him.
C. Evan Stewart, partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in New York
who routinely represents clients charged with insider trading
and who is not involved in London's case, said it was hard to
see a reason for London's statements.
"I've never seen anything like this in 36 years of
practice," he said. "That's certainly not a strategy I would be
employing under these circumstances."
Shaw, through his lawyer, also spoke to the press. In a
statement his lawyer, Nathan Hochman, emailed Reuters on
Thursday, Shaw admitted he had received non-public information
from London during a two-year period ending in 2012 and added:
"I cannot begin to apologize for my incredibly stupid
actions. There is no excuse for my wrongful conduct."
London and Shaw golfed together, according to London's
lawyer.
When Shaw's brokerage firm noticed its client's unusual
trading patterns, it cut him off and Shaw and London agreed to
end their arrangement. But when U.S. authorities later
approached Shaw about his trading, he agreed to cooperate,
restarted his tip-sharing relationship with London and recorded
him passing on non-public information.
"Over the past several months, I have fully cooperated with
the FBI, the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice in their
ongoing investigation of this matter," Shaw said in his
statement.
"I expect that my actions will result in significant civil
and criminal consequences, but I realize that this is the
painful price I will pay for my transgressions."
Of the two sets of comments, it is London's that have
potential to do further damage, according to Stewart.
"Mr. London was a very senior KPMG guy who had been
counseled by very experienced lawyers on this subject I'm sure
on numerous occasions, and then to be out there chatting with
the Wall Street Journal about this, it's a very significant
setback for his now former firm."
A spokesman for KPMG did not immediately respond to a
request for a comment.