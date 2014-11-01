BRUSSELS Nov 1 The Chief Financial Officer of
Mexico's America Movil has reduced his personal stake
in Dutch telecoms group KPN, of which he is a
supervisory board member, by more than a quarter, regulatory
filings showed on Saturday.
Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo, one of two America Movil
members on KPN's supervisory board, sold about 28.5 percent of
his stake in KPN in three transactions and now owns just under
200,000 shares, according to Dutch regulator AFM.
America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, in 2013
made a bid to take over all of the Dutch telecoms group but
failed, when an independent foundation tasked with protecting
KPN's stakeholders acquired a near 50 percent share.
The Mexican group has since reduced its stake in KPN to 21.4
percent from about 30 percent at the peak, and analysts are
divided on the future of America Movil's involvement.
Carlos Slim's group is still sitting on a paper loss from
its KPN investment, as they paid about 3.24 euros on average and
shares closed at 2.617 on Friday.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Toby Chopra)