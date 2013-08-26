AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS Aug 26 America Movil executives will meet the Dutch Minister for Economic Affairs Henk Kamp and union representatives from KPN on Wednesday to discuss its plans for the Dutch telecoms group, sources told Reuters.

An America Movil spokeswoman in Europe was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Telefonica raised its bid for KPN's German arm by 6 percent to 8.55 billion euros ($11.5 billion), winning over KPN's biggest investor, America Movil, and setting the stage for consolidation in Europe's largest mobile market.