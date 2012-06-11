By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim ramped up his bid for a bigger stake in KPN by purchasing
more shares of the Dutch telecommunications company at a lower
price than his outstanding tender offer for up to 27.7 percent
of the company.
America Movil, the jewel of Slim's empire, said on
Monday it entered into four separate transactions to buy an
aggregate 6 million ordinary shares of KPN, bringing
its holding in the Dutch firm to 7.3 percent.
"All these transactions were entered into a price in cash of
7.8 euros per ordinary share," the company said in a statement.
This is America Movil's second such purchase in less than
two weeks. On May 31, the cellphone company boosted its KPN
holding to 5.01 percent although it did not mention the price
then.
Slim launched an offer last month for up to 27.7 percent of
KPN. The offer, which pays 8 euros per share tendered, is valid
through June 27, but could be extended.
America Movil declined comment on the new transaction.
Slim was at a United Nations event in Geneva on Monday,
where he talked about his family, social programs and even gave
tips to a 15-year-old on what to do with his life. He declined
comment to Reuters on his European expansion plans.
With little room left to grow in Latin America, the world's
richest man has now set his eyes on new territories, making the
Netherlands and Austria the stepping stones.
Slim, 72, a savvy investor with a keen eye for troubled
companies, put KPN in a difficult situation by giving the
company only a few weeks to convince shareholders to reject an
offer it believes is too low.
The Mexican businessman plans to spend around $3.25 billion
in his first foray into the Netherlands, where KPN's performance
has struggled over the past year.
Last week, a top America Movil executive told Reuters that
the Mexican company had built up a 4.1 percent stake in Telekom
Austria.