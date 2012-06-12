Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on Tuesday that it boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 7.86 percent, the second such increase this week.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.