MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's cell phone giant America Movil said on
Wednesday that it has boosted its stake in Dutch telecom KPN
to 8.12 percent, the third such increase this week.
The company bought another 3.7 million ordinary shares in
KPN as Slim pressures shareholders to accept his bid for a
bigger stake in the Dutch company.
Slim launched an offer last month for up to 27.7 percent of
KPN, paying 8 euros per share tendered. Except for a share
purchase announced on May 31, which did not mention a figure,
the entrepreneur has raised KPN stock in the market at a lower
price than the outstanding tender offer.
America Movil recently disclosed it also owns 4.1 percent in
Telekom Austria.
With little left to buy in Latin America, the world's
richest man has turned his attention to Europe, where the
economic crisis made companies vulnerable to acquisitions.