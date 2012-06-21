Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican cell phone company America Movil said on Thursday it had increased its stake in Dutch telecom KPN to 20.92 percent.
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
BEIJING/MANILA, June 8 China's iron ore imports rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier, recovering from a six-month low in April, as mills in the top steelmaking nation scooped up more raw material as they posted strong profits.