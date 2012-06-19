AMSTERDAM, June 19 Dutch telecoms firm KPN has asked Latin American cell phone giant America Movil to waive some voting rights if it builds up a significant stake, a Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday quoting an executive at the Mexican firm.

Carlos Garcia Moreno, chief financial officer at América Móvil, told Het Financieele Dagblad that KPN's request was unacceptable.

America Movil, owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, last month announced a tender to buy up to 28 percent of KPN, offering 8 euros per share. The tender offer runs until June 27.

However, the group has been buying up shares in the open market at a lower price, and said on Monday that it has boosted its stake in KPN to 8.46 percent, the fourth such increase in less than two weeks.

"One share, one vote is sacred to us," the CFO told the Dutch daily newspaper.

"They knew that we would never accept" a proposal to waive some of the voting rights, he said.

He said America Movil was willing to enter into a shareholders agreement, but that giving up voting rights was "unacceptable to us. KPN would not do."

KPN is worried that if América Móvil acquires up to 28 percent of the company it could block key strategic decisions, given that no more than 50 percent of the shareholders typically turn up for shareholder meetings.

Last week, America Movil said it was building its stake in Telekom Austria to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.

In addition, the Slim family disclosed on Friday they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in the Austrian firm.

Garcia Moreno indicated that America Movil could build up its stake in KPN in a similar way, by buying out a large shareholder.

"There are other ways to get a 27.7 percent interest in KPN," he told the Dutch newspaper.

However, he said there was no plan to combine the Dutch and Austrian companies.

"There is not really a bigger plan. It is not our intention to combine the companies," he said.

"Our approach towards KPN and Telekom Austria has been the same, i.e. we do it in a friendly way and we assume no operational responsibility."