By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, June 19 Carlos Slim's America Movil
has rejected a call by Dutch telecoms group KPN
to waive some voting rights if the Mexican group
succeeds in building up a big stake in the struggling European
firm, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Carlos Garcia Moreno, chief financial officer at America
Movil, told Dutch daily newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad that
KPN's request to forfeit some voting rights was "unacceptable".
America Movil, which is Mexican billionaire Slim's cash-cow,
last month announced a tender to buy up to 28 percent of KPN,
offering 8 euros per share. The tender offer, which KPN says is
too low, runs until June 27.
A KPN spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on
the newspaper report.
KPN is worried that if America Movil acquires up to 28
percent of the company it could block key strategic decisions,
given that no more than 50 percent of the shareholders typically
turn up for shareholder meetings.
"From KPN's perspective, with a 28 percent stake you could
have quite a lot of influence, and they (KPN) want to limit this
influence," Frank Claassen, Rabobank analyst, said.
"Looking at the AGMs in the past years, you would have had a
majority" with a 28 percent stake, Claassen added.
Alongside its tender offer, America Movil has been buying up
shares in the open market at a lower price, and said on Monday
it had boosted its stake in KPN to 8.46 percent, the fourth such
increase in less than two weeks.
KPN shares traded up 0.6 percent at 7.936 euros on Tuesday
morning.
"One share, one vote is sacred to us," America Movil's CFO
told the Dutch newspaper in an interview.
"They knew that we would never accept" a proposal to waive
some of the voting rights, he said.
He said America Movil was willing to enter into a
shareholders agreement, but that giving up voting rights was
"unacceptable to us. KPN would not do (this)."
Last week, America Movil said it was building its stake in
Telekom Austria to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny
Pecik.
In addition, the Slim family disclosed on Friday it held
another 3.14 percent voting stake in the Austrian
firm.
Garcia Moreno indicated that America Movil could build up
its stake in KPN in a similar way, by buying out a large
shareholder.
"There are other ways to get a 27.7 percent interest in
KPN," he told the Dutch newspaper.
However, he said there was no plan to combine the Dutch and
Austrian companies.
"There is not really a bigger plan. It is not our intention
to combine the companies," he said.
"Our approach towards KPN and Telekom Austria has been the
same, i.e. we do it in a friendly way and we assume no
operational responsibility."