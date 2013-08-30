By Sara Webb and Elinor Comlay
AMSTERDAM/MEXICO CITY Aug 29 An independent
foundation tasked with protecting the interests of KPN
shareholders on Thursday moved to block Carlos Slim's proposed
7.2 billion-euro ($9.52-billion) offer for the Dutch telecoms
group, casting doubt over his expansion plans in Europe.
Slim's America Movil already holds nearly
30 percent of KPN, but the surprise move by the KPN foundation
against his firm's offer underlines the difficulty the tycoon
faces in extending his telecoms empire outside of Latin America.
Set up to protect key national infrastructure when the
former state monopoly was being privatized, the KPN foundation
said it had exercised an option to buy certain shares that will
give it almost 50 percent of KPN's voting stock.
"The foundation has intervened in this way in order to
safeguard the interests of KPN and its stakeholders, including
shareholders, employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch
society more generally," it said in a statement.
The foundation argued that these interests were at risk
because America Movil had not consulted with KPN before
announcing its intention to make a takeover offer.
A spokeswoman for America Movil declined to comment.
Already the biggest player in Latin America, Slim is looking
for fresh investment opportunities to help turn around slowing
profits at America Movil, as well as regulatory efforts to cut
him down to size in Mexico, where he has long been dominant.
America Movil, which acquired its large stake in KPN last
year, earlier this month said it intended to bid for the rest of
the company, offering 2.40 euros a share in cash.
Slim, who began 2013 as the world's richest man, could also
try to fight the KPN foundation's move in court.
"We wouldn't be surprised to see AMX go to (the European
Union) to challenge the authority and legality of the foundation
on the back of this move," said Imari Love, analyst at
Morningstar. "It's clear the foundation is trying to keep KPN
Dutch-owned by using this poison pill, which, in effect, has the
same impact of golden shares, which are illegal."
Jorge Negrete, head of telecom think tank Mediatelecom in
Mexico City, said Slim might well be feeling aggrieved.
"This isn't about business, this seems to me to be clearly
about protecting the European market," he said.
FOUNDATIONS
America Movil also has the option of sitting down to offer a
higher price for the rest of KPN it does not already own.
The foundation itself called for more talks to be held.
"The foundation believes that America Movil should, in
accordance with the rules and what is common practice in the
Netherlands, open negotiations with KPN's Board of Management
and the Dutch government as soon as possible," it said.
Still, KPN shares closed down 0.65 percent at 2.28 euros
suggesting that - at least before the foundation's announcement
- not all investors believe a higher offer would be justified.
Foundations such as KPN's have been used to try and gain an
advantage in high-profile corporate battles, including luxury
goods maker LVMH's failed hostile takeover of Gucci in
1999 and hedge funds' efforts to replace the board and break up
chip equipment maker ASM International in 2008.
Shares of America Movil, initially rose on the foundation's
announcement, reflecting the unpopularity of the KPN investment.
The purchase has so far resulted in billions of pesos in paper
losses for America Movil, Slim's flagship company.
TELEFONICA FIGHT
A number of analysts believe America Movil offered to buy
the rest of KPN to squeeze more money from Slim's great rival in
Latin America, Spanish company Telefonica, which is
seeking to acquire KPN's German unit, E-Plus.
If so, the move paid off: earlier this week, Telefonica
raised its offer by 6 percent to 8.55 billion euros, and it won
America Movil's support for the deal.
The E-Plus sale will provide cash that will improve KPN's
balance sheet, and although it leaves the company without direct
exposure to Europe's biggest mobile market, it makes America
Movil's 2.40 euro a share offer less attractive, analysts said.
In a research note written before the KPN foundation's
announcement, analysts at Sanford Bernstein said: "We think that
KPN could be worth as much as 3 euros per share."
Raising the bid would be out of character for billionaire
Slim, who has accumulated a business empire stretching from
retail and financial services to infrastructure and oil and gas
drilling companies by snapping up undervalued firms.
Shares of Slim's company ended down 0.16 percent at 12.81
pesos in trading in Mexico on Thursday. KPN's shares closed down
0.65 percent before the foundation's announcement.
"The fear now will be that Slim will now try to exit - any
sign that he will throw in the towel and sell down his stake
will hang over the KPN shares," said a person familiar with the
telecoms sector, speaking on condition of anonymity.
To do that now would come at a hefty price for Slim, who is
still a good way from breaking even on his KPN investment.
On average, Slim's telecoms giant paid about 3.24 euros a
share for its Dutch stake, including stock bought as part of a
rights issue by KPN earlier this year.