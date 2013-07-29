BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch telecoms group KPN's main shareholder America Movil has ended a cooperation deal between the two firms as well as a second "standstill" agreement whose cancellation would allow the Mexican company to increase its KPN stake to more than 30 percent, KPN said on Monday.
America Movil has been considering whether to back KPN's proposed sale of KPN's German unit to Spain's Telefonica , a major rival of America Movil in Latin America.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July