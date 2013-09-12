BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Dutch telecoms company KPN said on Thursday it was in talks with major shareholder America Movil over the latter's planned full takeover offer.

KPN said in a statement that its management and supervisory boards were in continued, constructive discussions with America Movil, which has offered 7.2 billion euros ($9.58 billion) to buy the shares in the company it does not already own.

"The outcome of these talks is not clear," KPN said in a statement.