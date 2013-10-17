BRUSSELS Oct 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN does not rule out resuming talks with America Movil after the Mexican group controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim withdrew a 2.40 euros per share offer late on Wednesday.

KPN said that the price America Movil was offering was too low but did not say how much it would have wanted in order to recommend the deal to shareholders.

"I'm not going to say which price we wanted because there is a possibility that we will be sitting around the table again," KPN Chief Executive Eelco Blok said on a conference call with journalists.

Blok said the mood in the talks with America Movil remained good all the way through.