BRUSSELS Oct 17 Dutch telecoms group KPN
does not rule out resuming talks with America Movil
after the Mexican group controlled by billionaire
Carlos Slim withdrew a 2.40 euros per share offer late on
Wednesday.
KPN said that the price America Movil was offering was too
low but did not say how much it would have wanted in order to
recommend the deal to shareholders.
"I'm not going to say which price we wanted because there is
a possibility that we will be sitting around the table again,"
KPN Chief Executive Eelco Blok said on a conference call with
journalists.
Blok said the mood in the talks with America Movil remained
good all the way through.