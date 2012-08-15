BRIEF-Carvana Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
AMSTERDAM Aug 15 Dutch telecoms group KPN is not considering further dividend cuts or a rights issue, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Some analysts said earlier on Wednesday a dividend cut or rights issue would help KPN to cut its debt level after it called off the sale of its Belgian mobile phone unit BASE.
The Dutch telecoms group is struggling to reverse a fall in domestic sales.
* Dave & Buster’s achieves record first quarter net income of $42.8 million