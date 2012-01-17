AMSTERDAM Jan 17 Capital Research and
Management Company, part of The Capital Group Companies and the
biggest investor in Dutch telecoms firm KPN, has lifted
its stake to 15.1 percent from 10.1 percent, the Dutch regulator
AFM said on Tuesday.
The Capital Group Companies, based in the United States, is
a group of investment management firms. Some other units in the
group, including Capital Group International Inc., have held
stakes in KPN previously, according to AFM records.
No reason or details were given for the increase. KPN's
shares were up 1 percent on Tuesday at 8.70 euros, the highest
since Jan. 10, 2012.
KPN, which is struggling to reverse falling revenue, profit
and market share in its fixed-line and mobile businesses, has
come under pressure in recent weeks.
It caught the market by surprise on Jan. 3 when it announced
that Carla Smits-Nusteling, its CFO since September 2009, would
quit because of disagreement over internal governance.
In December, the Dutch telecoms regulator put KPN under
close supervision with immediate effect, saying it may have
broken the law to the detriment of consumers and competitors.
Separately, KPN and other mobile phone operators in the
Netherlands are under investigation by the country's competition
authority, known as NMA, for possible price-fixing.
A KPN spokesman said that many different entities in The
Capital Group Companies have held stakes in KPN in the past.