AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Dutch telecoms group KPN , the subject of a takeover bid by Mexico's America Movil, appointed Steven van Schilfgaarde as interim chief financial officer on Friday after Eric Hageman unexpectedly quit earlier this week.

KPN said in a statement that the Supervisory Board intended to appoint a permanent successor in due course.

Investors and analysts had expressed concern over Hageman's departure for personal reasons, leaving the Dutch telecoms group without a key executive as it negotiates with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's group.

Van Schilfgaarde, who was interim CFO from January to September 2012 and more recently was head of KPN's IT Solutions business, had planned to quit next month.

"Steven van Schilfgaarde planned to leave KPN per 1 October 2013 so I am glad that he will extend his commitment to KPN," Chief Executive Eelco Blok said in a statement.

"With his appointment as interim CFO we have secured the support from an experienced finance executive," Blok added.

KPN and America Movil said on Thursday they were in talks over the latter's 7.2 billion euro ($9.58 billion) takeover offer, although both cautioned the outcome was unclear.

The deal is testing Slim's year-old effort to expand outside Latin America, where growth opportunities are limited, after KPN's foundation two weeks ago moved to block America Movil's offer made in early August.