BRUSSELS Oct 2 KPN's decision to pay shareholders 0.35 euros for the year 2012 remains unchanged, the group's Chief Executive Eelco Blok said on Tuesday, dismissing analyst speculation of a change in policy.

"What I said after the second-quarter results still stands. The guidance still stands," Blok told reporters at the sidelines of a industry conference in Brussels.

In July the group lowered its dividend forecast for 2012 to 0.35 euros per share from its previous guidance of 0.90 euros per share. Some analysts expect a further cut to the group's remuneration policy. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)