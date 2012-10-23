* Q3 adj core profit 1.177 bln euros vs 1.185 bln expected
* Surprise weakening at German unit: core profit down 9 pct
* Shares fall to nine-year low
* Keeps dividend, 2012 outlook
* Net debt exceeds own targets to hit 2.7x core profit
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 Profits at KPN's
usually strong German mobile business fell in the third quarter
as customers turned more budget conscious, piling more pressure
on the underperforming Dutch telecoms group and knocking its
shares to a nine-year low.
German arm E-Plus, normally one of KPN's main profit
drivers, signed up 210,000 new clients on monthly contracts but
had to offer better deals to win them over, resulting in a 9
percent drop in quarterly core earnings (EBITDA).
KPN shares were down 2.5 percent at 0945 GMT at a nine-year
low of 5.656 euros.
KPN, in which Mexican operator America Movil has a
27.5 percent stake, is the second-worst performer in Europe's
telecom sector this year, down 37 percent, while the index
is down 5 percent.
Overall core profit, adjusted for one-off restructuring
costs, fell 12 percent in the third quarter to 1.177 billion
euros ($1.54 billion), just below the 1.185 billion euros
expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
KPN reiterated its 2012 EBITDA guidance of 4.7 to 4.9
billion euros but analysts said that could be difficult to hit.
It also pledged to maintain its dividend this year and next,
despite analysts predicting further cuts. Under pressure to cut
debt, KPN slashed its payout to 0.35 euros per share in July
from the 0.90 euros promised earlier for 2012.
"Based on the trend in Q3 we believe it is clear that EBITDA
will be towards the very low end of the guided range (this
year)," SNS Securities analyst Victor Bareno wrote in a note.
Chief Executive Eelco Blok said the increased pressure in
Germany was not only the result of Spain's Telefonica
adopting a more aggressive commercial strategy as it tries to
attract investors for the listing of its German arm O2.
"There is increased competition in Germany across the
spectrum, not just Telefonica, and we expect this to remain like
this," Blok told a conference call.
The German pressure comes on top of the group's continuing
problems at its Dutch mobile business, which has struggled with
lower sales and profits in the past several quarters.
Despite an 11 percent drop in Dutch mobile revenue, core
profit rose this quarter by 3.6 percent after KPN introduced new
tariff structures and a handset-lease model for its contract
customers that reduces its spending on high-end smartphones.
Underlying core profit margin in the Dutch mobile business
rose to 34.4 percent from 28.7 percent the previous year.
DIVIDEND MAINTAINED
KPN said its net debt increased to 2.7 times core profit in
the quarter, exceeding its target of 2.5 times and up from 2.6
times at the end of June.
Chief Financial Officer Eric Hageman said that improving
operational results would eventually push down the debt ratio
but did not say when the company expected this to happen.
Analysts at Espirito Santo wrote in a note that KPN could be
forced to cut its dividend because of its need to pay down debt,
while investing in fibre and fourth generation mobile networks.
"Capex will be difficult to reduce given KPN's need to build
fibre and LTE, which leaves cutting the dividend as the
most obvious source of cash," the analysts said.