BRUSSELS, April 23 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported a 12 percent fall in core profit in the first quarter of 2013 and said it would pay no dividend for 2013 and 2014 to preserve capital.

The company, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil holds a near 30 percent stake, had previously said it would pay a dividend of 0.03 euros for both years.

KPN, which is about to launch a 3-billion-euro ($3.91 billion) rights issue, has already sold a 2-billion-euro hybrid bond and disposed of a string of assets to keep its debt under control.

In the first quarter, core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for non recurring items fell 12 percent to 1.011 billion euros ($1.32 billion), just above the 996 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The fall was mainly caused by a 34 percent drop in core profit at its international mobile activities, especially in Germany where profit margins were squeezed to 25.7 percent from 38.2 percent a year ago.

KPN had to offer lower prices to its German customers among heavy competition and also step up marketing activities.

The group repeated that for 2013 it expected narrower operating margins in Germany, while service revenues in the country would rise.

