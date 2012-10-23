BRIEF-changyou.Com expects Q2 revenue of $140 mln-$150 mln
* changyou.com provides guidance updates for second quarter 2017
BRUSSELS Oct 23 Dutch telecoms operator KPN on Tuesday kept its profit and dividend outlook for 2012 after price competition in Germany depressed third-quarter earnings.
Core profit, adjusted for one-off restructuring costs, fell 12 percent in the July-Sept period to 1.177 billion euros ($1.54 billion), below the 1.185 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.