BRUSSELS, April 23 Dutch telecoms group KPN
will pay no dividend for 2013 and 2014 to preserve
capital, it said ahead of a planned 3 billion euros ($3.91
billion) rights issue.
The company, in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil holds a near 30 percent stake, had
previously said it would pay a dividend of 0.03 euros for both
years.
In the first quarter, core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for non
recurring items fell 12 percent to 1.011 billion euros ($1.32
billion) just above the 996 million expected in a Reuters poll
of eight analysts.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)