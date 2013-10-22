Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
BRUSSELS Oct 22 Dutch telecoms group KPN reported a 13 percent fall in core profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses.
Core profit (EBITDA) adjusted for restructuring costs dropped 13 percent to 762 million euros ($1.04 billion).
KPN's reported numbers excluding its German unit E-Plus, which is to be sold to Telefonica in a 8.55 billion euro deal.
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.