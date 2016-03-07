BRIEF-Firstwave Cloud Technology signs Fortipartner agreement
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 7 KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, on Monday said it would cut 300 million euros ($330 million) of costs by 2019 by simplifying infrastructure.
In an update on guidance ahead of a meeting with investors, the company also said it expects to improve its adjusted EBITDA by 3 percentage points "in the medium term." ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMTC reports first quarter 2017 results, expansion of management team, restructuring plan and strategic initiatives