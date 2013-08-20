FRANKFURT Aug 20 The proposed tie-up of the
German units of KPN and Telefonica will
require close scrutiny by the German Cartel Office, the head of
the antitrust watchdog said.
"It is evident that such a combination would have a
considerable impact on competition and will have to be
investigated closely in all is facets," the office's President
Andreas Mundt told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ)
newspaper in an excerpt of an article to be published on
Wednesday.
"This is clearly a case for Bonn," he said in the excerpt,
made available to Reuters on Tuesday, referring to the city
where the cartel office is based.
Dutch telecoms group KPN last month agreed to sell its
German unit to Spain's Telefonica for 8.1 billion euros ($11
billion) in cash and shares.
If KPN's disposal of the E-Plus unit goes through, the new
company would hold a share of about 30 percent of Germany's
mobile service revenue and would be better placed to take on
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone, with 35
percent each.
Mexico's America Movil, which has bid for the 70
percent of KPN it does not already own, said it was still
deciding whether to back the deal.
FAZ quoted Mundt as saying that the German Cartel Office and
not the European Commission should "clearly" be in charge of
regulatory scrutiny of the deal.
Antitrust regulation of the German telecoms sector made
headlines earlier this month when a court ordered the cartel
office to re-examine U.S. cable company Liberty Global's
acquisition of its German peer KabelBW, which was
approved at the end of 2011.
Mundt told FAZ that he would have expected the conditions
the cartel office had initially imposed on Liberty Global to
have a stronger effect on competition in the German cable
industry than they turned out to have.
Mundt was also quoted as saying the German cartel office was
happy to let the European Commission decide on the planned
takeover of Germany's largest cable provider, Kabel Deutschland
by Vodafone.
"After a first, preliminary assessment on our part, this is
rather a complementary tie-up."