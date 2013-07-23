FRANKFURT, July 23 Telefonica Deutschland
said it was too early to provide details of when it
will carry out a capital increase to raise the cash for its
purchase of E-Plus from KPN.
"We are clearly planning the appropriate timing of all of
the independent pieces of the deal," Chief Financial Officer
Rachel Empey told journalists.
"Later in the process we will come back to the market with
the details of what we intend for the capital increase, but
right now can't share any further details."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)