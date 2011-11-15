AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch telecom firm KPN
has opened the books at its Spanish operations to
prospective buyers, including Vodafone, a person
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming
reports in the Spanish media.
KPN's chief executive, Eelco Blok, said in May he would
refocus KPN's international mobile division, including expanding
Ortel, its mobile phone business which targets immigrants, and
would cut inefficient operations outside the Netherlands,
Germany and Belgium.
At the time, Blok declined to say whether KPN's Spanish and
French units would be divested, but he did say they were being
reassessed.
Spanish daily El Economista on Tuesday reported that
Vodafone was in talks to buy the Simyo mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) Spanish business from KPN, citing unnamed
sources.
Simyo is one of KPN's low-budget, pre-paid mobile phone
services, which is only obtainable online in the Netherlands,
Belgium, Germany and Spain.
Vodafone declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
KPN spokesman Stefan Simons declined to comment on the media
reports, but instead referred Reuters to Blok's statements in
the past about KPN's focus on the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium
and the firm's Ortel mobile business.
Ortel, available in all the countries where KPN operates, is
also a low-cost, pre-paid mobile service.
"A sale of Spain (and France) fits within the strategy to
refocus the international mobile activities. But with estimated
proceeds of well below 100 million euros it is a relatively
insignificant deal for KPN," SNS Securities analyst Victor
Bareno said.
KPN's businesses in Spain and France have a total of 800,000
mobile customers using pre-paid services.
KPN, the largest telecommunications provider in the
Netherlands, has struggled to reverse a decline in revenues,
profits and market share in its domestic fixed-line and mobile
businesses in recent quarters in the face of intense
competition.
KPN makes about one third of its total revenue and half of
group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) from its international mobile business.
KPN's share of its home market, both residential and
business customers, is under threat as it competes with Vodafone
and Deutsche Telekom AG, which operates under the
T-Mobile brand, and increasingly with restructured cable firms
Ziggo and UPC.
