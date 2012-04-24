* Home market under extreme pressure
* Core profit from Dutch consumer mobile falls 35 percent
* Q1 2012 core profit 1.1 bln euros vs 1.1 bln expected
* Confirms outlook, dividend
* Analysts question if KPN can deliver
(Adds analyst, share price, sector context)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Dutch telecom group KPN
on Tuesday promised to speed up cost cuts and revamp
its mobile offers to help to tackle problems in its
all-important home market, where core profits slumped 15 percent
in the first quarter.
KPN said it would shed 4,000-5,000 jobs in the Netherlands
two years earlier than planned, and would reduce headquarters'
costs by 30-40 percent by 2013.
The company expects its turnaround programme for its
domestic market, where is earns more than two-thirds of
operating profit, to show results from the second half of 2012.
The telecoms group is under pressure in the Netherlands
because its mobile customers increasingly use cheaper instant
messaging such as Google Chat via the Internet instead of
traditional text messages.
Unlike other European telecom groups, KPN was slow to adapt
its pricing to compete with these services. KPN long used to
charge separately for text messages instead of bundling them
into packaged offers. As a result, customers had an incentive to
switch to free internet alternatives.
The damage from this was revealed in first quarter consumer
mobile revenue in the Netherlands which fell 11 percent, while
core profit dropped 35 percent.
Chief Executive Eelco Blok said that the introduction of new
tariff plans, including one dubbed 'Hi' with unlimited texts,
would also help turn the group's fortunes around."
"The first results are promising," Blok said on a conference
call.
KPN's shares rose as much as 4.9 percent on Tuesday, making
it one of the biggest gainers on the STOXX 600 Europe Telecom
Index which was 1.5 percent higher at 0945 GMT.
The shares have fallen 28 percent this year, more than any
other European telecom stock, highlighting investors'
preoccupation about KPN's domestic woes.
The company scrapped a 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) share
buy-back programme in January to pour then money instead into
its domestic business.
Investors are clearly worried. According to Reuters data,
KPN now has the lowest price-to-earnings ratio over the next two
years among European telecom operators.
Credit rating agencies have already warned that the group
may have to cut its dividend if the Dutch business does not
improve.
KPN however confirmed its annual targets on Tuesday,
including paying a 0.90 euros per share dividend.
Analysts said KPN now needed to prove that it was able to
reverse the slide in the Netherlands.
Thomas Wehmeier, a telecom analyst at Informa, said he was
not sure KPN's new offers in mobile would really win over
consumers already hooked on free messaging programmes on
smartphones.
"While the proactive approach is a positive step, there is
insufficient evidence to suggest that the operators will be able
to influence customer behaviour enough to change the way they
use their smartphones to communicate," Wehmeier said. "Things
are getting worse for KPN, before they get better," he added.
Analysts at Jeffries, who have a "sell" rating on the stock,
advised prudence in a note to clients: "This is a 'show-me'
situation, and we would remain cautious."
KPN's profits were also hit by European regulations which
cap charges for routing competitors' calls as well as the rates
users pay for using their mobile phones abroad.
Core profits at the former monopoly's international
business, which includes markets such as Belgium and Germany,
rose 1.7 percent. KPN said growth was most pronounced in
Belgium, where core Q1 profits grew by 5.3 percent.
Earlier in April, KPN said it was considering a sale of its
Belgian unit BASE, the smallest of the three main operators in
the country, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.
It gave no update on the sale process.
At group level, core profit, or earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 13 percent in
the first quarter to 1.1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) broadly
in line with the 1.111 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll
of eight analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Leila Abboud and
Jane Merriman)