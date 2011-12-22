(Refiles to fix dateline, company code)

AMSTERDAM Dec 22 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Thursday it will sell its French mobile unit KPN France to Bouygues Telecom, but gave no financial details.

KPN's chief executive, Eelco Blok, said in May he would refocus KPN's international mobile division, including expanding Ortel, its mobile phone business which targets immigrants, and would cut inefficient operations outside the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

At the time, Blok declined to say whether KPN's Spanish and French units would be divested, but he did say they were being reassessed.

The Dutch telecoms group said KPN France provides mobile services to about 180,000 French customers under the Simyo brand. However, it said it will remain active in the French mobile market through Ortel.

"The sale of KPN France fits KPN's previously stated strategy outside its domestic markets of focusing on accelerating Ortel Mobile s growth," KPN said in a statement.

Bouygues Telecom had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Elena Berton)