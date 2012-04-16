* Says has not decided whether to sell BASE unit

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, April 16 Shares in Dutch telecoms firm KPN jumped more than 6 percent on Monday after it said it was reviewing the strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations and had not yet decided whether to sell the business.

The Belgian unit, known as BASE, is the smallest of the three main operators in Belgium's mobile phone market, after Mobistar, majority-owned by France Telecom, and Belgacom.

"KPN is conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic options in respect of its mobile operations in Belgium," KPN said in a statement on Monday, in response to a media report that it was planning to sell BASE.

"At this stage however the outcome of this strategic review is not yet clear, and further announcements will be made, if and when appropriate," it added.

KPN, the Netherlands' biggest telecoms provider, has been struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a profit warning in January.

Trading in KPN shares was briefly suspended on Monday morning, but the stock opened up more than 6 percent, and was trading up 4 percent at 0715 GMT.

KPN is considering selling BASE in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Bloomberg reported at the weekend, adding that BASE will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP.

Analyst Siddy Jobe at Bank Degroof in Brussels said a sale price of 1.8 billion euros made sense as the sale is unlikely to attract bids from other mobile phone operators in Belgium due to competition concerns.

"There would be some interested parties, but it's not that there are 10 strategic partners who really would like to have and really need that asset," he said.

SNS Securities said in a note to clients that a sale to Belgacom or Mobistar was highly unlikely to be approved by the regulators, which would leave Telenet as the only potential strategic buyer.

"We also believe that Liberty Global, the majority shareholder of Telenet, may have other investment priorities such as consolidation in the German cable market," SNS said.

It said a sale to private equity is likely to fetch a lower price than a sale to a strategic buyer.

"From a strategic point of view, we do not believe there is an urgent reason for KPN to sell this business. BASE has had a successful performance, increasing its market share from 16 percent to more than 19 percent over the last three years, and the EBITDA margin is at a very solid level of 35 percent."

($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam and Ben Deighton in Brussels; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Hans-Juergen Peters)