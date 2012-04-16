* Says has not decided whether to sell BASE unit
* Shares rise 6 pct
(Adds analyst comment, share price)
AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS, April 16 Shares in Dutch
telecoms firm KPN jumped more than 6 percent on Monday
after it said it was reviewing the strategic options for its
Belgian mobile phone operations and had not yet decided whether
to sell the business.
The Belgian unit, known as BASE, is the smallest of the
three main operators in Belgium's mobile phone market, after
Mobistar, majority-owned by France Telecom, and
Belgacom.
"KPN is conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic
options in respect of its mobile operations in Belgium," KPN
said in a statement on Monday, in response to a media report
that it was planning to sell BASE.
"At this stage however the outcome of this strategic review
is not yet clear, and further announcements will be made, if and
when appropriate," it added.
KPN, the Netherlands' biggest telecoms provider, has been
struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market
shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations and issued a
profit warning in January.
Trading in KPN shares was briefly suspended on Monday
morning, but the stock opened up more than 6 percent, and was
trading up 4 percent at 0715 GMT.
KPN is considering selling BASE in a deal possibly worth 1.8
billion euros ($2.4 billion), Bloomberg reported at the weekend,
adding that BASE will probably attract interest from private
equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP.
Analyst Siddy Jobe at Bank Degroof in Brussels said a sale
price of 1.8 billion euros made sense as the sale is unlikely to
attract bids from other mobile phone operators in Belgium due to
competition concerns.
"There would be some interested parties, but it's not that
there are 10 strategic partners who really would like to have
and really need that asset," he said.
SNS Securities said in a note to clients that a sale to
Belgacom or Mobistar was highly unlikely to be approved by the
regulators, which would leave Telenet as the only potential
strategic buyer.
"We also believe that Liberty Global, the majority
shareholder of Telenet, may have other investment priorities
such as consolidation in the German cable market," SNS said.
It said a sale to private equity is likely to fetch a lower
price than a sale to a strategic buyer.
"From a strategic point of view, we do not believe there is
an urgent reason for KPN to sell this business. BASE has had a
successful performance, increasing its market share from 16
percent to more than 19 percent over the last three years, and
the EBITDA margin is at a very solid level of 35 percent."
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam and Ben Deighton in
Brussels; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Hans-Juergen
Peters)