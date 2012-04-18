AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch telecom group KPN
lost a Dutch government contract worth as much as 140
million euros ($184 million) to Swedish-listed rival Tele2
after a court ruling paved the way for a new
decision.
The Dutch government said in a statement on Wednesday it had
awarded the contract to Tele2, ending uncertainty over a
fixed-line telecoms tender which took place in 2010 and was
originally won by KPN.
Tele2 had objected to the tender because it said KPN had
distorted fair competition.
Dutch telecoms regulator OPTA ruled in January that KPN, the
former Dutch telecoms monopoly, had prevented fair competition
when making the offer and forced it to withdraw its
offer.
KPN, the Netherlands' biggest telecoms provider, has been
struggling to reverse a decline in revenues, profit and market
shares in its fixed-line and mobile operations.
It issued a profit warning in January, and is reviewing the
strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations which
could result in the sale of the unit.
A KPN spokeswoman said the firm was considering possible
further steps but declined to give details.
A Dutch court ruled last week that KPN's offer withdrawal
paved the way for the Dutch state to award the contract again.
The government contract represents revenue of 15 to 20 million
euros annually for up to seven years, a Dutch court said in
September.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Additional reporting by Eva
Hagendoorn)