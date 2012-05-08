AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Tuesday that the offer by America Movil , the telecoms group controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, susbtantially undervalued the company.

America Movil on Monday offered to buy a stake of up to 28 percent for as much as 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion), or 8 euros per share.  "KPN is of the opinion that 8 euro per ordinary KPN share substantially undervalues the company. KPN will seek further clarification as to América Móvil's intentions," KPN said in a statement.

"In the meantime, KPN will explore all strategic options," it added.