AMSTERDAM, April 16 Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Monday it is reviewing the strategic options for its Belgian mobile phone operations, but has not yet decided whether to sell the business.

KPN's statement follows a media report at the weekend that it was considering selling BASE in a deal possibly worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

"KPN is conducting a comprehensive review of the strategic options in respect of its mobile operations in Belgium. At this stage however the outcome of this strategic review is not yet clear, and further announcements will be made, if and when appropriate," it said in a statement.

KPN's unit BASE, Belgium's third-largest mobile operator, will probably attract interest from private equity firms such as Apax Partners LLP, Bloomberg said on its website, citing sources. (Reporting by Sara Webb)